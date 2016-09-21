Sumo: Goeido keeps winning ways 11 days into Autumn tourney

Goeido maintained his winning ways at the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament on Wednesday as he defeated fellow ozeki Kisenosato and all but shattered the latter's chance for promotion to yokozuna.

Goeido now has an 11-0 record, extending his lead to two wins after yokozuna Harumafuji and No. 14 maegashira Endo who are chasing the ozeki both lost their bouts at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan to sit two off the pace along with sekiwake Takayasu.

In the day's key matchup, Kisenosato (8-3) looked firm as he put on forceful attacks against Goeido and chased him around the ring, but the tournament leader did not miss a chance to bear hug his opponent and drive him off the dohyo.

With his third loss at the meet, Kisenosato may see his promotion to sumo's top rank slip away again.

In the day's final bout, Takayasu withstood a number of attempts by Harumafuji to take him down, but managed to send the Mongolian twisting onto his behind at the edge to give both wrestlers 9-2 records.

"That was close but I somehow managed to win," said Takayasu, who beat Harumafuji for the fourth time in 15 meetings. "I was pretty desperate and got a bit heated up but I'm glad (with the result)."

Rank-and-file grappler Endo saw his winning streak at the tourney snapped at eight as No. 6 maegashira Tamawashi (8-3) thrusted him down to his second loss.

Mongolian yokozuna Kakuryu needed little time to roll ozeki Kotoshogiku (7-4) over to pick up his eighth win and sit three wins behind Goeido together with Kisenosato, Tamawashi and two other wrestlers with four days to go.

No. 5 maegashira Mitakeumi notched an 8-3 record after defeating Mongolian ozeki Terunofuji (4-7), while eighth-ranked maegashira Kotoyuki dropped to the same record with a loss to No. 5 maegashira Aoiyama (6-5).

Goeido meets Kakuryu on Thursday.

==Kyodo