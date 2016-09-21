BOJ enters new policy phase, adopts 10-yr bond yield as target

The Bank of Japan embarked on a new policy phase Wednesday, adopting the country's 10-year interest rate as a new target instead of boosting its already massive asset purchases, in an attempt to achieve its 2 percent inflation goal as soon as possible.

After its two-day Policy Board meeting, the central bank said it had decided by a 7-2 majority vote to modify the framework of its bond-buying program to keep the yield of the bellwether 10-year Japanese government debt around zero percent. It also left its negative policy rate unchanged at minus 0.1 percent.

The introduction of the new policy objective, which the BOJ calls "yield curve control," is aimed at alleviating the adverse effects of the negative interest rate policy, such as an unexpectedly excessive plunge in long-term interest rates.