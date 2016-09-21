19:03 21 September 2016
Chronology of events related to Monju fast-breeder reactor
TOKYO, Sept. 21, Kyodo
The following is a chronology of key events related to Japan's Monju fast-breeder reactor project, which the government said Wednesday it will review fundamentally.
October 1985 -- Construction of Monju reactor begins.
April 1994 -- Monju reactor reaches criticality for 1st time.
