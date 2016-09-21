Japanese delegation, Chinese vice premier discuss economic issues

A major Japanese business delegation met with Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli on Wednesday to discuss ways to increase economic activities between the two countries, despite lingering political difficulties.

The meeting in Beijing came after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met with Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier this month, at which time they agreed that the stable development of bilateral ties is important not only for the prosperity of the world's second- and third-largest economies, but also for that of the rest of the world.

Abe and Xi, in their first talks in nearly a year and a half, also agreed to expand positive aspects in the relationship between the two countries, although differences remain over territorial issues.