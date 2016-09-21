Close

Kyodo News

September 21, 2016 20:00

19:50 21 September 2016

Japanese delegation, Chinese vice premier discuss economic issues

BEIJING, Sept. 21, Kyodo

A major Japanese business delegation met with Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli on Wednesday to discuss ways to increase economic activities between the two countries, despite lingering political difficulties.

Zhang welcomed the Japanese business community's relentless efforts toward contributing to friendly bilateral ties, even at a politically difficult time, when they began the discussions at Beijing's Great Hall of the People.

In response, Sadayuki Sakakibara, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, told Zhang that "the establishment of sound political and diplomatic relations is indispensable for the development of the Japanese and the Chinese economies."

