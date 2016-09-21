Close

Kyodo News

September 21, 2016 22:00

20:26 21 September 2016

Video Advisory (Sept. 21) Medalist Fukuhara announces marriage

TOKYO, Sept. 21, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Medalist Fukuhara announces marriage

-- Double Olympic medalist Ai Fukuhara on Sept. 21, 2016, announced her marriage to Taiwanese and fellow table tennis Olympian Chiang Hung-chieh. "He's always there to listen and gives me his unchanged support no matter what state I'm in," said Fukuhara, 27, who appeared at a press conference in Tokyo in a kimono, as Chiang, also 27, sat next to her.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15059/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

