Japan moves step closer to scrapping trouble-prone Monju reactor

The government decided Wednesday to rethink its policy on the plutonium-burning Monju fast-breeder reactor that has hardly operated over the past 20 years despite its intended key role in Japan's nuclear fuel recycling policy.

"Regarding the Monju project, we will fundamentally review it, including (the option of) scrapping the reactor," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said during a meeting of ministers concerned, adding that the fate of the costly and trouble-prone reactor in Fukui Prefecture will be decided by the end of the year.

But the government remains committed to Japan's long-held policy of reprocessing uranium fuel burned in conventional reactors for reuse and to the development of fast-reactor technology, the top government spokesman said.