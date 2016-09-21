Close

Kyodo News

September 22, 2016 0:00

23:10 21 September 2016

Chinese vice premier says ties with Japan improving

By Takuya Karube
BEIJING, Sept. 21, Kyodo

China's relations with Japan are improving and both sides should expand cooperation in areas where they can, despite lingering political difficulties, Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli said Wednesday.

"The relations are in an improving direction" following Chinese President Xi Jinping's talks earlier this month with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Zhang told a major Japanese business delegation in Beijing, according to an official accompanying the group.

Zhang also said both countries need to make efforts to manage "sensitive issues" such as those related to disputes over their wartime history and the sovereignty of a group of small islands in the East China Sea, according to the official.

