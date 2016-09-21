Tennis: Japanese teen Osaka blasts her way into Pan Pacific q'finals

Japanese wild card Naomi Osaka claimed the biggest scalp of her career on Wednesday, stunning Slovakian world No. 12 Dominika Cibulkova to storm into the quarterfinals of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo.

The 18-year-old power hitter roared back from a shaky start and banished the memory of her "nightmare" exit at the U.S. Open in the sixth game of the second set to win 6-2, 6-1 in just over an hour at Ariake Colosseum.

World No. 66 Osaka, who beat Japanese top player Misaki Doi in straight sets in the first round, will play either third seed and U.S. Open finalist Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic or Belarusian qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the last eight.