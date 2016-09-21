Japan moves closer to scrapping trouble-prone Monju reactor

Japan, in the harbinger of a major policy shift, moved closer Wednesday to scrapping the plutonium-burning Monju fast-breeder reactor which has hardly operated over the past 20 years despite its intended key role in Japan's nuclear fuel recycling policy.

"Regarding the Monju project, we will fundamentally review it, including (the option of) scrapping the reactor," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said during a meeting of ministers concerned, adding that the fate of the costly and trouble-prone reactor in Fukui Prefecture will be decided by the end of the year.

Suga cited "major changes" in recent years, including the impact of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear plant disaster, as the reason for the pending review. But he said the government will retain Japan's long-held policy of reprocessing uranium fuel burned in conventional reactors for reuse as part of efforts to effectively use natural resources.