Abe calls for coordination with China at U.N. over N. Korea

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday that Japan wants to work closely with China at the U.N. Security Council in response to North Korea's fifth and largest nuclear test earlier this month.

In a brief conversation on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Li responded that China would like to cooperate with Japan on a "Northeast Asian issue," without explicitly referring to North Korea, according to a senior Japanese official.

Japan, the United States and China are pushing for a strong Security Council sanctions resolution on North Korea for escalating provocations in defiance of existing Security Council resolutions banning Pyongyang from conducting nuclear tests and missile launches.

Abe said he looks forward to Li's planned visit to Japan during a trilateral summit with South Korea that Japan plans to hold by the end of the year, according to the official.

Li was quoted as saying that he hopes for a positive atmosphere toward ensuring the summit will be held as scheduled.

==Kyodo