Fed keeps key interest rate steady

The Federal Reserve decided Wednesday to keep its target for overnight interest rates unchanged at between 0.25 and 0.5 percent.

The 7-to-3 decision on the federal funds rate, which commercial banks charge each other for overnight loans, was made at the end of a two-day gathering of the central bank's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee.

"The committee judges that the case for an increase in the federal funds rate has strengthened but decided, for the time being, to wait for further evidence of continued progress toward its objectives," the Fed said in a statement.