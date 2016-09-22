Japan vows to lead U.N. into adopting strong sanctions on N. Korea

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged on Wednesday to lead the U.N. Security Council in adopting a strong sanctions resolution on North Korea as part of efforts to "thwart" its ambitions to become a nuclear weapons state.

In his address to the 71st session of the U.N. General Assembly, Abe condemned Pyongyang's escalated provocations, which include its fifth and largest nuclear test on Sept. 9, only eight months after its fourth test of a nuclear explosive device, and the launch of 21 ballistic missiles this year -- all in violation of Security Council resolutions banning the country from conducting such activities.

"The threat has now reached a dimension altogether different from what has transpired until now," Abe said, alluding to North Korea's claim it successfully detonated a nuclear warhead in the latest test and that it has mastered the ability to mount a nuclear warhead on a ballistic missile.

"As the world concentrates on whether the United Nations will thwart North Korea's ambitions or the Security Council will be able to confront North Korea in a united way, Japan, as a Security Council member, will lead the Security Council's discussions," he said.

Given that Abe has agreed with U.S. President Barack Obama and South Korean President Park Geun Hye to never tolerate North Korea's acts in flagrant disregard for existing Security Council resolutions, "Now is the time for the Security Council to indicate an unmistakable attitude toward this threat of a new dimension," the prime minister said.

Currently, Japan is serving as a nonpermanent member of the 15-nation council. It is not yet known whether China and Russia, two of the five permanent members, will agree to impose even tougher sanctions on North Korea.

==Kyodo