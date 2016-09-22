Japan vows to lead U.N. into adopting strong sanctions on N. Korea

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged on Wednesday to lead the U.N. Security Council in adopting a strong sanctions resolution on North Korea as part of efforts to "thwart" its ambitions to become a nuclear weapons state.

In his address to the 71st session of the U.N. General Assembly, Abe condemned Pyongyang's escalated provocations, which include its fifth and largest nuclear test on Sept. 9, only eight months after its fourth test of a nuclear explosive device, and the launch of 21 ballistic missiles this year -- all in violation of Security Council resolutions banning the country from conducting such activities.

"The threat has now reached a dimension altogether different from what has transpired until now," Abe said, alluding to North Korea's claim it successfully detonated a nuclear warhead in the latest test and that it has mastered the ability to mount a nuclear warhead on a ballistic missile.

"As the world concentrates on whether the United Nations will thwart North Korea's ambitions or the Security Council will be able to confront North Korea in a united way, Japan, as a Security Council member, will lead the Security Council's discussions," he said.

Given that Abe has agreed with U.S. President Barack Obama and South Korean President Park Geun Hye to never tolerate North Korea's acts in flagrant disregard for existing Security Council resolutions, "Now is the time for the Security Council to indicate an unmistakable attitude toward this threat of a new dimension," the prime minister said.

Currently, Japan is serving as a nonpermanent member of the 15-nation council. Whether Japan, the United States and South Korea can secure cooperation from China and Russia -- two of the five permanent members -- will be key for the Security Council to impose even tougher sanctions on North Korea.

Abe also pressed North Korea to return all Japanese nationals it abducted in the 1970s and 1980s, saying Pyongyang has "deprived them of their peaceful lives, not allowing them to return to their homeland even now."

"It is a country that tramples on human rights, where no heed whatsoever is paid to restraints on or balances of power," Abe said. "It is a country pushing ahead with a buildup of arms including nuclear weapons and missiles while paying no attention to the plight of its citizens."

While speaking extensively on North Korea, Abe touched on maritime security issues, saying security of the seas and the freedom of navigation and overflight in international waters are the basis for peace and prosperity of the international community.

Abe repeated Japan's position of making claims based on international law, not using force or coercion to press claims, and seeking to settle disputes by peaceful means -- a veiled criticism to China's muscle-flexing in asserting territorial claims in the South and East China seas.

"Japan will continue to stand without fail on the side that upholds a world order that is open, free, and unwavering in adhering to the rule of law and international rules," he said.

The premier said Japan will speed up work toward early conclusion of the Paris agreement on climate change and will carry out "without fail" its pledge to provide 1.3 trillion yen ($12.8 billion) of assistance to developing countries in 2020.

Citing the growing influence of African and Latin American countries in the world, Abe said these countries do not have "satisfactory representation" on the U.N. Security Council and stressed the immediate need to reform it so the council can better reflect the realities and needs of the international community of the 21st century.

Abe quoted African leaders he met in August in Kenya as saying the fact that Africa has no permanent representation on the Security Council is a "historical injustice," to which he said he fully agreed.

Abe, whose country also aspires to become a permanent member of Security Council, said he thoroughly supports Africa's goal of having permanent members of the council by 2023.

"If we do not carry out the reform of the Security Council now, it will easily be put off for a decade or two," he said. "Reform of the Security Council is a matter of urgency."

==Kyodo