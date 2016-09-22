Abe pitches Japan's maglev technology for U.S. railway system

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday pitched Japan's maglev technology for the railway system in the United States.

Speaking in a meeting with U.S. business leaders and financial experts in New York, Abe said that in the late 2030s, a maglev train will link Tokyo to Nagoya, central Japan, in just 40 minutes -- an hour shorter than currently required for the shinkansen bullet train.

"The distance between Tokyo and Nagoya is almost the same as that between New York and (Washington) D.C.," he said. "You could do the same thing here with the maglev technology."

Abe noted that the planned train in Japan would reach Osaka station in an additional 20 minutes, making it only an hour's ride from Tokyo.

In the speech, the prime minister said Japan will continue to serve as "an engine for free trade," and expressed determination to implement a pending Pacific trade pact and to conclude a free trade agreement between Japan and the European Union "as soon as possible."

Abe called for Washington's leadership in putting into force the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade pact despite opposition by both Democratic and Republican presidential nominees, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and business mogul Donald Trump.

"Please do ratify the TPP," Abe said, requesting that Congress approve the deal he said "is good for free, fair and open trade."

"The Asia-Pacific should be much, much better off with the U.S. fully being a TPP member," he said. "We are simply waiting for you to take a leadership role."

Referring to domestic policy, Abe said his government will introduce legislation aimed at achieving "equal pay for equal work" in an effort to narrow the wage gap between regular workers and nonregular employees.

"As many as 40 percent of the entire Japanese workforce works as temp staff, and they tend to get less money. We must change that," he said.

"We must fill the gap between regular and nonregular workers so that young people can have brighter hope for the future."

Nonregular workers include part-timers, contract workers and temp staff dispatched by personnel agencies.

"Only then do I expect the middle class will once again grow and spend more," Abe said.

==Kyodo