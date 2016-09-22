Abe, Biden agree to maintain communication over Japan-Russia talks

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. Vice President Joe Biden agreed Wednesday the two governments will maintain close communication over Japan's dialogue with Russia on ways to advance a decades-old territorial dispute.

Meeting on the margins of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Abe reassured Biden that while he will promote talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the territorial issue, Tokyo will maintain sanctions on Moscow in coordination with other members of the Group of Seven major industrialized nations, according to a senior Japanese official.

The G-7 -- which groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States -- has imposed sanctions on Russia over its unilateral annexation of Crimea in southern Ukraine in 2014.

Abe told Biden that he wants to resolve the dispute with Russia, the biggest outstanding bilateral issue since World War II, "seriously," and that this issue "can only be settled through talks between the two leaders," the official said.

Abe said he has invited Putin to Yamaguchi Prefecture in western Japan, his constituency, in December for a summit meeting.

He also said it is vital that the Minsk agreement, a cease-fire agreement struck in February last year, be fully implemented so as to address conflict in Ukraine between Ukraine forces and pro-Russian rebels.

Biden was quoted by the official as saying that he is convinced that Abe will handle the issue prudently.

The dispute over four Russian-held, Japanese-claimed islands off Hokkaido, called the Northern Territories in Japan and the Southern Kurils in Russia, has prevented Tokyo and Moscow from concluding a postwar peace treaty.

==Kyodo