September 22, 2016 10:00

09:12 22 September 2016

Japan, U.S. vow efforts for early implementation of TPP

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. Vice President Joe Biden agreed Wednesday the two governments will continue efforts so that the two countries and 10 other Pacific nations can implement a pending free trade agreement at an early date.

Abe and Biden met in New York with the fate of the yet-to-be ratified Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact uncertain, given that both Democratic and Republican presidential nominees, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and business mogul Donald Trump, oppose the 12-nation deal amid rising populist forces in the U.S. election cycle.

U.S. President Barack Obama has pledged increased efforts to push the TPP through Congress during the so-called lame duck session between the Nov. 8 presidential election and his departure from office in January.

