Rugby: Top int'l, domestic women players set for Sapporo showdown

With Rugby World Cup 2019 less than three years away and the Tokyo Olympics four, more and more foreign rugby players are making trips here to get a lay of the land and start on their preparations in terms of finding training camps and accommodation.

The latest to make the journey are four women's sevens teams, who will take on eight of Japan's top squads on Friday and Saturday in the Sapporo Women's Sevens.

Sponsored by the Hokkaido prefectural government in association with travel agency JTB Corp., the tournament is being run by the Hokkaido Barbarians Rugby Club and played at their picturesque ground in the Jozankei hot spring area, just under an hour's drive from Sapporo.

"We held our own club tournament in June and had the Auckland men's team and the Waikato women's team playing the Japan Olympic teams, who were up here as part of their pre-Games camp," said Barbarians club manager Jamie Coventry.

"The Hokkaido government liked what they saw and said they wanted to run a similar event with a more international flavor for at least the next two years. They provide the airfares, hotels, meals and transport for the teams in conjunction with JTB."

With just two-and-a-half months to get things organized, Coventry admitted things had been "fairly hectic."

But using his worldwide connections, he has managed to bring over representative-laden teams from Waikato and Auckland in New Zealand and from Queensland -- the state that provided the bulk of the Australia side that won gold in the women's competition at the Rio Olympics in August -- and the South Africa national team.

With the success of the domestic women's competition, Coventry expects some competitive games, even if some of Japan's Olympic representatives will be on duty at the Asia Sevens this weekend in Seoul.

"The level here is pretty good, though I have to admit I thought the Sakura Sevens were disappointing in Rio," said Coventry. "A lot of the clubs specialize in sevens as they don't have enough players for full 15-a-side squads and the Taiyo Seimei Women's Sevens Series has produced some really good rugby over the years."

Among the stars on display this year will be Magali Harvey, who was named World Rugby's female player of the year in 2014, and Kiwi legend Honey Hireme.

Harvey, who was controversially left off Canada's team for Rio, will be taking part as a guest player for the Barbarians Diana team, while Hireme, who has represented New Zealand in rugby union, sevens and rugby league, will be playing for Waikato.

Despite the presence of the two superstars, and the fact that two of the sides come from his native New Zealand, Coventry said the Lady BlitzBokke of South Africa would probably be the team to beat.

"They beat Kenya to qualify for the Olympics but then a political decision meant they weren't allowed to go. But I think they will be the favorites here."

The South Africans arrived in Japan on Wednesday having won the Rugby Africa Women's Sevens in Zimbabwe last weekend.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for the team and we are excited about the prospect of lining up against new opposition teams," head coach Renfred Dazel told the South African Rugby Union website before leaving South Africa.

"Everyone is aware of the big strides made in Japanese rugby at all levels of the game in the last two seasons, so we know they will test us, as will the New Zealand and Australian teams."

"It will be challenging physically and mentally after the quick turnaround following the Rugby Africa Sevens, so it will be important to manage the players. That said we are very excited about taking to the field."

==Kyodo