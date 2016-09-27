U.S. sanctions China company over ties to N. Korea nuke program

The United States on Monday blacklisted a Chinese trading company for its involvement in North Korea's proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, making it Washington's first punitive action against Pyongyang over its Sept. 9 nuclear test.

The Treasury Department said it imposed sanctions on Dandong Hongxiang Industrial Development Co. and four of its executives for using "an illicit network of front companies, financial facilitators and trade representatives to facilitate transactions on behalf of Korea Kwangson Banking Corporation."

The North Korean entity was previously designated by the United States and the United Nations for providing financial services in support of weapons of mass destruction proliferators. It was also blacklisted in a U.N. Security Council resolution adopted in March in response to Pyongyang's fourth nuclear test in January.