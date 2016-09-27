Close

Kyodo News

September 27, 2016 16:48

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:47 27 September 2016

Another N. Korean nuclear test likely this year: Yonhap

SEOUL, Sept. 27, Kyodo

A South Korean official has claimed that another North Korean nuclear test looks likely to be carried out this year, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Seoul's Unification Minister, Hong Yong Pyo, was quoted as saying that "given signs for preparations for a nuclear test, North Korea is likely to make another provocation this year."

He added that Oct. 10, which will be the 71st anniversary of the founding of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party of Korea, seems a likely candidate for the next test, or another launch of a long-range rocket.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 21 Sep 2016S. Korea says flood aid to nuke-, missile-testing North improper
  2. 21 Sep 2016N. Korea opens embassy in Belarus
  3. 21 Sep 2016Indonesia, U.S. plan joint patrols on edge of Indonesian waters
  4. 22 Sep 2016Park rejects calls to hold talks with N. Korea
  5. 21 Sep 2016Plan to install 1st "comfort women" statue in Europe dropped

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete