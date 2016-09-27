Baseball: Iwakuma misses chance for career high 17th win

Hisashi Iwakuma missed out on an opportunity to surpass a career high with his 17th win Monday as the Seattle Mariners struggled to defeat the Houston Astros 4-3 in an 11-inning seesaw game.

In his third season in the majors with double-digit wins, Iwakuma limited the damage to a run and four hits in six innings of work at Minute Maid Park, only to see teammate Edwin Diaz give up two runs to tie the game 3-all in the bottom of the ninth and send the game into extra innings.

Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano hit his second solo homer of the day in the 11th off Luke Gregerson for the eventual game winner, but Iwakuma, who also struck out five and walked two, came away with a no-decision.