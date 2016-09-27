Close

September 27, 2016 16:48

15:29 27 September 2016

Clinton, Trump clash over defense of U.S. allies in 1st pres. debate

HEMPSTEAD, New York, Sept. 27, Kyodo

Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump on Monday clashed over the defense of U.S. allies, with Clinton vowing to back them under treaty obligations but Trump saying his administration might not do so unless the countries contribute more to deployment costs for the U.S. military.

"Words matter when you run for president. And they really matter when you are president. And I want to reassure our allies in Japan and South Korea and elsewhere that we have mutual defense treaties and we will honor them," Clinton said in the first presidential debate for the Nov. 8 election.

"It is essential that America's word be good," said Clinton, who served as secretary of state in President Barack Obama's first administration.

