Further N. Korean provocation likely this year: Yonhap

A South Korean official claimed Tuesday that further North Korean provocation, such as a nuclear test or missile launch, looks likely to be carried out this year, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Seoul's Unification Minister, Hong Yong Pyo, was quoted as saying that "given signs for preparations for a nuclear test, North Korea is likely to make another provocation this year."

He added that Oct. 10, which will be the 71st anniversary of the founding of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party of Korea, seems a likely candidate for the next test, or another launch of a long-range rocket.