September 27, 2016 18:50

18:13 27 September 2016

Poison may have been injected into drip bags at Yokohama hospital

YOKOHAMA, Sept. 27, Kyodo

A surfactant compound that police believe was used to kill two elderly male patients at a hospital in Yokohama may have been injected into intravenous drip bags through holes made in their rubber plugs, investigative sources said Tuesday.

Police found small holes in seals on the rubber plugs of multiple unused drip bags stored at a nurses' station at Oguchi Hospital in Yokohama's Kanagawa Ward, the sources said.

The police suspect the latest finding could indicate serial murders targeting unspecified patients.

