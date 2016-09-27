Close

Kyodo News

September 27, 2016 22:52

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

21:12 27 September 2016

Japan to tighten taxation rules on overseas dummy companies

TOKYO, Sept. 27, Kyodo

The Japanese government will tighten taxation rules on dummy companies set up in foreign countries with low corporate tax rates in order to prevent tax avoidance, government sources said Tuesday.

The new taxation rules call for imposing Japan's corporate tax rate on dummy corporations overseas regardless of tax rates adopted by local governments, with an eye to adopting the measures in tax system revisions for fiscal 2017, the sources said.

The move comes as an increasing number of countries have agreed to adopt tougher international tax rules amid growing public criticism against tax avoidance following the so-called Panama Papers revelations.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 21 Sep 2016S. Korea says flood aid to nuke-, missile-testing North improper
  2. 21 Sep 2016N. Korea opens embassy in Belarus
  3. 21 Sep 2016Indonesia, U.S. plan joint patrols on edge of Indonesian waters
  4. 22 Sep 2016Park rejects calls to hold talks with N. Korea
  5. 21 Sep 2016Plan to install 1st "comfort women" statue in Europe dropped

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete