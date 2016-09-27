Japan to tighten taxation rules on overseas dummy companies

The Japanese government will tighten taxation rules on dummy companies set up in foreign countries with low corporate tax rates in order to prevent tax avoidance, government sources said Tuesday.

The new taxation rules call for imposing Japan's corporate tax rate on dummy corporations overseas regardless of tax rates adopted by local governments, with an eye to adopting the measures in tax system revisions for fiscal 2017, the sources said.

The move comes as an increasing number of countries have agreed to adopt tougher international tax rules amid growing public criticism against tax avoidance following the so-called Panama Papers revelations.