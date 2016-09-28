Panel to propose review of 3 venues for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

A panel tasked by the Tokyo metropolitan government with reviewing the costs for hosting the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics plans to propose that the construction of three venues should be reconsidered, and existing facilities possibly used, a senior Tokyo government official said Tuesday.

The plan is part of an overhaul that the panel will recommend in its initial report on facilities to be built by the metropolitan government. The panel was set up earlier this month by Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, who is keen to reduce the mounting costs of the Games.

Details of the proposed changes will be made public on Thursday at a meeting of a task force for metropolitan government reform.