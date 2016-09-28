Close

Kyodo News

September 28, 2016 8:57

06:55 28 September 2016

WTO cuts 2016 global trade growth outlook to 1.7%

GENEVA, Sept. 27, Kyodo

The World Trade Organization on Tuesday slashed its outlook for global trade growth this year to 1.7 percent, down 1.1 percentage points from its earlier forecast, due to a slowdown in China and other emerging economies.

"This year would mark the slowest pace of trade and output growth since the financial crisis of 2009," the Geneva-based global trade watchdog said in a new outlook report.

The WTO said it also expects slower trade growth next year than in its previous forecast, with an on-year increase of 1.8-3.1 percent in lieu of the 3.6 percent it projected in April.

