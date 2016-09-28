06:55 28 September 2016
WTO cuts 2016 global trade growth outlook to 1.7%
GENEVA, Sept. 27, Kyodo
The World Trade Organization on Tuesday slashed its outlook for global trade growth this year to 1.7 percent, down 1.1 percentage points from its earlier forecast, due to a slowdown in China and other emerging economies.
"This year would mark the slowest pace of trade and output growth since the financial crisis of 2009," the Geneva-based global trade watchdog said in a new outlook report.
The WTO said it also expects slower trade growth next year than in its previous forecast, with an on-year increase of 1.8-3.1 percent in lieu of the 3.6 percent it projected in April.
