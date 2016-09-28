Close

Kyodo News

September 28, 2016 12:59

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

11:46 28 September 2016

Shimon Peres, former Israeli prime minister, dies aged 93: reports

JERUSALEM, Sept. 28, Kyodo

Former Israeli Prime Minister and President Shimon Peres, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in the signing of an interim peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians in 1993, has died aged 93, local media said Wednesday.

Peres had been hospitalized since Sept. 13 after suffering a stroke that caused serious blood loss. He was reportedly kept in an intensive care unit and given life support.

News of a sudden, serious deterioration in his health broke on Tuesday.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 22 Sep 2016Park rejects calls to hold talks with N. Korea
  2. 22 Sep 2016Death toll from floods, landslides in Indonesia rises to 26
  3. 23 Sep 2016Taiwan to protest exclusion from ICAO assembly
  4. 22 Sep 2016Malaysian police arrest 4 terror suspects, including 3 foreigners
  5. 23 Sep 2016Taiwan ex-intelligence officer gets 18 years for spying for China

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete