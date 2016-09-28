Shimon Peres, former Israeli prime minister, dies aged 93

Former Israeli Prime Minister and President Shimon Peres, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in the signing of an interim peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians in 1993, has died aged 93, the Israeli government said Wednesday.

Peres had been hospitalized since Sept. 13 after suffering a stroke that caused serious blood loss. He was reportedly kept in an intensive care unit and given life support.

News of a sudden, serious deterioration in his health broke on Tuesday.