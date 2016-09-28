Koike vows to shed light on fish market site construction

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike pledged Wednesday to reveal why and how the new home for the capital's Tsukiji fish market has been built without a soil embankment originally planned to protect it from pollution residues.

"I will make clear where the responsibility lies -- who, when, where and what decisions were made to cover up (the insufficient soil layer)," Koike said in her first policy speech before the Tokyo metropolitan assembly since her election in July.

"It must be said that the metropolitan government has lost the trust of Tokyo's residents (over this issue)," she added.