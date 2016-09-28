Video Advisory (Sept. 28) Gaggan-inspired man preparing for jump-start in sushi world

The following is the latest available news video.

Gaggan-inspired man preparing for jump-start in sushi world

-- Kento Nobuta, a 25-year-old man from Aichi Prefecture in central Japan, plans to open a sushi restaurant in the summer of 2017 after learning to make sushi on his own. In the sushi world, becoming a qualified chef is believed to require around 10 years of work under an experienced chef. "I once went to Asia's No. 1 chef Mr. Gaggan's restaurant in Thailand," Nobuta said. "His dishes were beautiful and delicious. That experience made me more serious about making sushi." To learn ways to serve sushi, Nobuta has traveled from Tokyo's Ginza to the Kyushu region in southwestern Japan.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15129/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo