Kyodo News

September 28, 2016 19:02

17:37 28 September 2016

Paris climate accord likely to go into force in November at earliest

TOKYO, Sept. 28, Kyodo

With Germany, India and France expected to ratify the Paris climate agreement soon, the global landmark deal struck at the last climate summit in December is likely to go into force in November at the earliest.

Germany is set to complete its domestic procedures to ratify the agreement by Friday, sources familiar with the deal said Wednesday. India and France are expected to follow suit, and their ratification will satisfy conditions set for the pact's going into force.

The accord, reached by nearly 200 countries at the U.N. conference on climate change in Paris, will take effect after it is ratified or accepted through domestic procedures by at least 55 countries responsible for at least 55 percent of global emissions.

