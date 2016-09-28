Close

Kyodo News

September 28, 2016 19:02

18:36 28 September 2016

Japan, Singapore leaders hold talks in Tokyo

TOKYO, Sept. 28, Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong met in Tokyo Wednesday, with the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact and Japan's bid for a proposed high-speed railway line linking Singapore and the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur likely to be high on the agenda.

In their ninth bilateral meeting, the leaders are likely to confirm their intention to bring the TPP into force as soon as possible. Japan, Singapore and 10 other Pacific Rim nations signed the trade deal in February.

Abe is expected to appeal to Lee for Japanese shinkansen technology to be used for the proposed transnational high-speed railway.

