18:40 28 September 2016

Chinese bank debuts on Hong Kong bourse

HONG KONG, Sept. 28, Kyodo

The Postal Savings Bank of China began trading on the Hong Kong stock market Wednesday, making it the world's biggest public offering in two years after that of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba on the U.S. bourse.

PSBC, the biggest commercial bank in China by number of branches and customers, opened trading at HK$4.76 ($0.61) per share and closed at HK$4.77.

"The market response was enthusiastic. I am satisfied the share price has kept between HK$4.76 and HK$4.77," PSBC Chairman Li Guohua told reporters after trading began. "The funds raised will be used to boost the bank's capital. Our future development will focus on agricultural sector customers, the community, and small and medium-sized enterprises."

