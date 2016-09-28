Japan, China agree to cooperate on antiterrorism ahead of Olympics

Senior officials of Japan and China agreed Wednesday to exchange information on terrorism ahead of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2020 and the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

In the talks, the first since 2012 and the third of their kind, the officials also confirmed cooperation on capacity building in Southeast Asian countries, where terror threats are growing, the ministry said.

"The situation over terrorism is becoming increasingly severe...It is meaningful that Japan and China continue concrete and pragmatic cooperation and contribute to regional and international peace and stability," Keiji Ide, ambassador in charge of international cooperation for countering terrorism and international organized crime, said at the outset of the meeting, which was open to the media.