Baseball: Fighters come from behind to capture 7th PL pennant

The Nippon Ham Fighters seized their franchise's seventh Pacific League championship on Wednesday with a 1-0 win over the Seibu Lions.

It was the club's fifth title since 2004, when they moved from Tokyo to Sapporo. American Trey Hillman managed the club's first two pennants in Hokkaido in 2006 and 2007. Masataka Nashida won in 2009, while this is the second pennant for Hideki Kuriyama, who won as a rookie manager in 2012.

After ace Shohei Otani threw his first shutout of the season to clinch it at Seibu Prince Dome, Kuriyama was thrown in the air eight times in the traditional "doage" ceremony.

"I was moved by that," Kuriyama said. "The players with their desire to win got us here."

Nippon Ham's championship prevented the Hawks from winning three straight PL titles, something that has not been achieved since the Seibu Lions managed five straight from 1990 to 1994.

The Fighters' pennant aspirations were barely noticeable in the early going with the club failing to get past .500 until May 13, when they were six games back of the Hawks.

"It really was tough on us, but this is a year in which Japan suffered many disasters," Kuriyama said. "In Hokkaido we were struck by typhoons. We saw how all the people endured under harsh conditions and knew that we couldn't say we had it hard (on the ball field). Instead we knew that there was no way we could quit or give up."

"We fought hard, but the fans in Hokkaido gave us strength and we are grateful to you."

Through May 15, Kuriyama's club had lost six of Otani's first eight starts, but had been buoyed by his batting between starts as designated hitter.

Two weeks later, Otani started on the mound in Sendai, and Kuriyama threw conventional wisdom to the wind. He went without a DH and batted his pitcher sixth instead of using the DH rule.

Otani went 3-for-5, scored twice and drove in a run, while allowing a run in seven innings from the mound.

Although the Fighters were playing better ball, the Hawks were red hot.

On June 24, Nippon Ham was 36-31 in third place, but a season-high 11.5 games behind the Hawks. The Fighters, who had recently sent closer Hirotoshi Masui to the farm and replaced him with setup man Chris Martin, however, were also two games into a franchise-record 15-game winning streak. That run propelled them into second place and narrowed the gap with SoftBank to five games on July 11.

Despite a blister that curtailed Otani's mound duties from July 10, the Fighters kept on rolling. Masui and rookies Hirotoshi Takanashi and Takayuki Kato moved into the starting rotation and Otani, unable to pitch, was an everyday force in the batter's box.

On Sept. 7, Otani started his first game on the mound in nearly two months, and two days later the Fighters took over the league lead for the first time.

The Hawks regained their lead but lost it at home in Fukuoka on Sept. 21. That night, Otani won the opener of the two-game series 2-1 thanks to two big catches by center fielder Yang Dai-kang, who has been playing with two cracked ribs since early August.

In the end it was Otani, going the distance in a one-hitter to seal the deal.

The Fighters will host the six-game second stage of the PL Climax Series starting Oct. 12 against the winner of the first stage between the second-place Hawks and the third-place Marines. The winner in Sapporo will advance to the Japan Series, which the Fighters have not won since 2006.

"We have tough battles ahead," Kuriyama said. "The players know we have unfinished business to attend to."

The franchise's first two pennants came in 1962, when the Toei Flyers went all the way under Hall of Fame manager Shigeru Mizuhara. Their first pennant as the Fighters came in 1981, when they lost to the Yomiuri Giants in the Japan Series.

The club had to wait another 25 years for its next pennant.

