Japan, Singapore leaders vow unity on TPP ratification

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong agreed in a meeting in Tokyo on Wednesday to cooperate in swiftly bringing the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact into force.

Abe has said he aims to get the TPP ratified during the current extraordinary session of Japan's Diet set to end Nov. 30.

"I am encouraged that Japan's Diet is debating the TPP now, and Mr. Abe expressed confidence that he will get support for the TPP in the two months," Lee said at a joint press conference with the Japanese premier after the talks, citing Japan's importance as the second-largest economy signed up to the trade treaty after the United States.