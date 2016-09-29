U.S. hints at probing more China entities over N. Korea sanctions

The United States is investigating more Chinese companies for their alleged dealings with North Korea in violation of U.S. and U.N. sanctions, a U.S. official in charge of sanctions policy indicated Wednesday.

"Treasury and State are investigating a number of companies around the world," said Daniel Fried, coordinator for sanctions policy at the State Department, two days after the Treasury Department blacklisted a Chinese trading company for its involvement in North Korea's proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

"There are no limits and there is no administration red line of exempt countries or companies. We go where the evidence takes us," Fried told a hearing at a subcommittee of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.