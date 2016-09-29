Close

Kyodo News

September 29, 2016 7:08

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

05:47 29 September 2016

U.S. hints at probing more China entities over N. Korea sanctions

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, Kyodo

The United States is investigating more Chinese companies for their alleged dealings with North Korea in violation of U.S. and U.N. sanctions, a U.S. official in charge of sanctions policy indicated Wednesday.

"Treasury and State are investigating a number of companies around the world," said Daniel Fried, coordinator for sanctions policy at the State Department, two days after the Treasury Department blacklisted a Chinese trading company for its involvement in North Korea's proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

"There are no limits and there is no administration red line of exempt countries or companies. We go where the evidence takes us," Fried told a hearing at a subcommittee of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 23 Sep 2016Taiwan to protest exclusion from ICAO assembly
  2. 23 Sep 2016Taiwan ex-intelligence officer gets 18 years for spying for China
  3. 23 Sep 2016Asian editorial excerpts
  4. 23 Sep 2016Three police officers killed in bomb attack in Thailand: reports
  5. 24 Sep 2016USJ eyes relisting on Tokyo bourse, possibly this fall

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete