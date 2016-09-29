Close

Kyodo News

September 29, 2016 9:09

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

07:18 29 September 2016

Kerry urges Congress to approve TPP, warns of losing clout in Asia

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, Kyodo

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry urged Congress on Wednesday to ratify the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement, warning that failure to do so would lead to a "unilateral ceding of American influence" in the Asia-Pacific region to a rising China.

"I hope that in a few weeks when the (presidential) election is over and Congress returns to Washington to finish the people's business, it will take up and approve TPP," Kerry said in an address to the Wilson Center, a Washington-based think tank.

"TPP is a key way to gauge American engagement in the Asia-Pacific," he said. "If we reject TPP, we take a giant step backward...It will be a unilateral ceding of American influence and power with grave consequences for the long term."

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 23 Sep 2016Taiwan to protest exclusion from ICAO assembly
  2. 23 Sep 2016Taiwan ex-intelligence officer gets 18 years for spying for China
  3. 23 Sep 2016Asian editorial excerpts
  4. 23 Sep 2016Three police officers killed in bomb attack in Thailand: reports
  5. 24 Sep 2016USJ eyes relisting on Tokyo bourse, possibly this fall

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete