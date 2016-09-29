Kerry urges Congress to approve TPP, warns of losing clout in Asia

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry urged Congress on Wednesday to ratify the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement, warning that failure to do so would lead to a "unilateral ceding of American influence" in the Asia-Pacific region to a rising China.

"I hope that in a few weeks when the (presidential) election is over and Congress returns to Washington to finish the people's business, it will take up and approve TPP," Kerry said in an address to the Wilson Center, a Washington-based think tank.

"TPP is a key way to gauge American engagement in the Asia-Pacific," he said. "If we reject TPP, we take a giant step backward...It will be a unilateral ceding of American influence and power with grave consequences for the long term."