September 29, 2016 9:09

08:03 29 September 2016

OPEC agrees on 1st oil output cut in 8 yrs

ALGIERS, Sept. 29, Kyodo

OPEC said Wednesday its member states have agreed to cut crude oil output for the first time in eight years in response to falling prices.

At an informal meeting, the 14 members agreed to curb their production to a range of 32.5 million to 33.0 million barrels per day from around 33.23 million barrels in August.

Production levels of each member country will be decided at the next formal meeting on Nov. 30.

