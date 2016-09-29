Pakistan says regional cooperation summit could be postponed

Pakistani authorities said on Wednesday night that a summit of eight South Asian countries scheduled to take place in Islamabad in November could be postponed after India reportedly told the group's chair that it would not be taking part.

Sartaj Aziz, special advisor to the prime minister on foreign affairs, said that the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation summit could not be held if one of its member states refused to participate, referring to the news earlier in the day that the Indian government had reportedly informed Nepal, the current chair of the association, that Indian representatives would not attend due to ongoing tension with Pakistan.

However, he added that the SAARC Secretariat had not yet informed Pakistan of any such decision to boycott by India, or the cancelation of the summit.