Close

Kyodo News

September 29, 2016 11:10

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

10:44 29 September 2016

Pakistan says regional cooperation summit could be postponed

ISLAMABAD, Sept. 29, Kyodo

Pakistani authorities said on Wednesday night that a summit of eight South Asian countries scheduled to take place in Islamabad in November could be postponed after India reportedly told the group's chair that it would not be taking part.

Sartaj Aziz, special advisor to the prime minister on foreign affairs, said that the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation summit could not be held if one of its member states refused to participate, referring to the news earlier in the day that the Indian government had reportedly informed Nepal, the current chair of the association, that Indian representatives would not attend due to ongoing tension with Pakistan.

However, he added that the SAARC Secretariat had not yet informed Pakistan of any such decision to boycott by India, or the cancelation of the summit.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 23 Sep 2016Taiwan to protest exclusion from ICAO assembly
  2. 23 Sep 2016Taiwan ex-intelligence officer gets 18 years for spying for China
  3. 23 Sep 2016Asian editorial excerpts
  4. 23 Sep 2016Three police officers killed in bomb attack in Thailand: reports
  5. 24 Sep 2016USJ eyes relisting on Tokyo bourse, possibly this fall

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete