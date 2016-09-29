3 Japanese firms eye integrating nuclear fuel businesses

Hitachi Ltd., Toshiba Corp. and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. are considering integrating their nuclear fuel businesses next spring, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

The three companies' nuclear businesses have been in the doldrums since the 2011 nuclear disaster at the Fukushima Daiichi atomic power plant. The integration of their fuel businesses would be expected to reduce costs and bolster their respective financial standings.

They are mulling merging Nuclear Fuel Industries Ltd., in which Toshiba holds a majority stake through U.S. subsidiary Westinghouse Electric, the Japanese unit of Global Nuclear Fuel, a joint venture of Hitachi, Toshiba and General Electric, and Mitsubishi Nuclear Fuel Co., an affiliate of Mitsubishi Heavy.