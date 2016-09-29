Close

Kyodo News

September 29, 2016 13:11

  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

11:46 29 September 2016

New Mitsubishi passenger jet arrives at test-flight base in U.S.

MOSES LAKE, Washington, Sept. 28, Kyodo

A new passenger jet being developed by Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. arrived at its test-flight base in the United States on Wednesday, after being forced to turn back twice due to problems with its air-conditioning system.

The Mitsubishi Regional Jet, Japan's first domestically produced aircraft in about half a century, arrived at Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake in the state of Washington in the late afternoon, about a month after it was originally scheduled to arrive from Japan.

With the airport serving as its base, the aircraft, already suffering a series of production delays, will undergo extensive flight tests so Mitsubishi Aircraft can obtain safety certification for the twin-engine plane.

