Philippines' Duterte says upcoming joint military will be the last

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said that an upcoming joint military exercise with the United States will be the last of its kind, saying that the practice has angered China, a country he is seeking closer ties with.

Speaking to the Filipino community in Vietnam on Wednesday, during a two-day state visit there, Duterte made the remarks after recounting again how the United States has criticized his administration for its continuing campaign against illegal drugs.

"You (the United States) are scheduled to hold war games here, which China does not want. I will serve notice to you now that this will be the last military exercise," he said, adding that he had not cancelled the forthcoming exercise as he did not want to embarrass his current defense secretary.