Close

Kyodo News

September 29, 2016 13:11

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:01 29 September 2016

Philippines' Duterte says upcoming joint military will be the last

MANILA, Sept. 29, Kyodo

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said that an upcoming joint military exercise with the United States will be the last of its kind, saying that the practice has angered China, a country he is seeking closer ties with.

Speaking to the Filipino community in Vietnam on Wednesday, during a two-day state visit there, Duterte made the remarks after recounting again how the United States has criticized his administration for its continuing campaign against illegal drugs.

"You (the United States) are scheduled to hold war games here, which China does not want. I will serve notice to you now that this will be the last military exercise," he said, adding that he had not cancelled the forthcoming exercise as he did not want to embarrass his current defense secretary.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 23 Sep 2016Taiwan to protest exclusion from ICAO assembly
  2. 23 Sep 2016Taiwan ex-intelligence officer gets 18 years for spying for China
  3. 23 Sep 2016Asian editorial excerpts
  4. 23 Sep 2016Three police officers killed in bomb attack in Thailand: reports
  5. 24 Sep 2016USJ eyes relisting on Tokyo bourse, possibly this fall

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete