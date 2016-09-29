Video Advisory (Sept. 29) Fashion show in Pyongyang

13:06 29 September 2016
Fashion show in Pyongyang
-- A fashion show was held on Sept. 28, 2016, in Pyongyang during an annual clothes trade fair. Apparel manufacturers gathered for the three-day exhibition from all over the country to display around 1,100 items, including business suits and Korean ethnic costumes.
