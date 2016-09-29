Toshiba says uranium built up beyond company limit at U.S. plant

Toshiba Corp. said Thursday a buildup of material found inside a plant of its U.S. unit Westinghouse Electric Co. contained an amount of uranium three times higher than the facility's internally set limit.

There were no safety consequences or any health or environmental impact from the accumulation of the material, the company said.

The nuclear fuel plant in Columbia, South Carolina, has been under scrutiny by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission since August after the material was found during a regular maintenance check in late May.