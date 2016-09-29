N. Korean soldier defects to S. Korea: Yonhap

A North Korean soldier defected to South Korea on Thursday by crossing the heavily fortified demilitarized zone between the two nations, according to a report from Yonhap News Agency.

The report quoted South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff as saying that the soldier crossed the border at around 10 a.m., and was being questioned as to his motives.

Citing a defense ministry official, it said the soldier had not been carrying any weapons, and no fire was exchanged over the border during his crossing.