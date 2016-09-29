Baseball: Uehara, Tazawa soak up the champagne as Boston wins AL East

Koji Uehara and Junichi Tazawa celebrated Boston's winning the American League East, despite the Red Sox losing 5-3 to the New York Yankees in the bottom of the ninth inning Wednesday.

Uehara pitched a scoreless eighth to set up closer Craig Kimbrel, who took the loss as the Yankees won it on Mark Teixeira's two-out, walk-off grand slam. Tazawa did not enter the game.

The Red Sox, though, managed to win the division after the second-place Toronto Blue Jays lost 3-2 to the Baltimore Orioles.