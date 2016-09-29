Close

Kyodo News

September 29, 2016 15:12

14:35 29 September 2016

Baseball: Uehara, Tazawa soak up the champagne as Boston wins AL East

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, Kyodo

Koji Uehara and Junichi Tazawa celebrated Boston's winning the American League East, despite the Red Sox losing 5-3 to the New York Yankees in the bottom of the ninth inning Wednesday.

Uehara pitched a scoreless eighth to set up closer Craig Kimbrel, who took the loss as the Yankees won it on Mark Teixeira's two-out, walk-off grand slam. Tazawa did not enter the game.

The Red Sox, though, managed to win the division after the second-place Toronto Blue Jays lost 3-2 to the Baltimore Orioles.

