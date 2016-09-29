14:35 29 September 2016
Baseball: Uehara, Tazawa soak up the champagne as Boston wins AL East
NEW YORK, Sept. 29, Kyodo
Koji Uehara and Junichi Tazawa celebrated Boston's winning the American League East, despite the Red Sox losing 5-3 to the New York Yankees in the bottom of the ninth inning Wednesday.
Uehara pitched a scoreless eighth to set up closer Craig Kimbrel, who took the loss as the Yankees won it on Mark Teixeira's two-out, walk-off grand slam. Tazawa did not enter the game.
The Red Sox, though, managed to win the division after the second-place Toronto Blue Jays lost 3-2 to the Baltimore Orioles.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.