14:51 29 September 2016
32 missing after landslides in eastern China: state media
BEIJING, Sept. 29, Kyodo
At least 32 people have been reported missing after landslides hit parts of China's eastern Zhejiang province, state media said Thursday.
Xinhua News Agency reported that rain from Typhoon Megi had triggered landslides in two villages in Suichang County and Wencheng County, destroying houses and sweeping buildings away.
It said that rescue operations were ongoing in the affected areas.
