15:58 29 September 2016
Gist of cost review submitted to Tokyo governor over 2020 Olympics
TOKYO, Sept. 29, Kyodo
The following is the gist of a cost review submitted Thursday to Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike over the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.
-- Cost of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics may soar to over 3 trillion yen ($29.5 billion).
-- Plans to build venues in Tokyo for swimming, volleyball and rowing/canoe sprint should be reconsidered, and possibly cancelled.
